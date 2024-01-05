Dr Kamalpal takes charge as Tarn Taran Civil Surgeon

Tarn Taran, January 4
Dr Kamalpal took charge as the Civil Surgeon, Tarn Taran, on Thursday. He succeeds Dr Daljit Singh, who has been transferred from here.
After taking charge, Dr Kamalpal held a meeting with his subordinates. The meeting was attended by Dr Variderpal Kaur, District Immunisation Officer, Dr Devi Bala, Assistant Civil Surgeon, Dr Sukhbir Kaur, District Health Officer, Dr Ashish Gupta, District Family Welfare Officer, Dr Sandeep Kalra, Deputy Medical Commissioner, Dr Kanwaljit Singh, Senior Medical Officer, and other programme officers.
The Civil Surgeon told officials to provide better medical facilities to people.
