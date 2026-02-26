DT
Home / Amritsar / Dr Karanvir Singh takes charge as new SDM in Tarn Taran

Dr Karanvir Singh takes charge as new SDM in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Dr Karanvir Singh takes charge as SDM, Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
A 2025 batch PCS officer, Dr Karanvir Singh, took charge as SDM, Tarn Taran, on Wednesday. Before this, he was rendering his services as Chief Minister's Field Officer in Tarn Taran itself. Taking charge of his new post, Dr Karanvir Singh said that he will give priority to implementing the schemes of the Punjab Government under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rahul.

He said that his main goal will be to provide clean, effective, efficient and transparent administration to the people as well as to implement the major programmes and schemes of the Punjab Government in an effective manner. He said that the residents of Tarn Taran can directly contact him regarding any kind of problem. He said that the work of the people will be done on priority basis and their complaints will be redressed in a time-bound manner.

The new SDM was warmly welcomed by the entire staff of the office.

