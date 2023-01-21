Draft notification of redrawn boundaries of wards soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 20

After meeting of delimitation board, now the Municipal Corporation is going to prepare draft notification for the new boundaries of wards. The objections of political parties and residents would be rectified in the next step.

A meeting of the Delimitation Board was organised by the Director of the Local Bodies Department at Chandigarh on Thursday. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Joint Commissioner and five councillor members of the Delimitation Board participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the suggestions and discussions on various issues were held from all board members. The MC officials claimed that draft notification regarding delimitation has almost been prepared and it would be published.

According to the information, the draft notification of delimitation would be made public next week. After the publication, suggestions and objections will be sought from political parties and residents of the city.

The MC officials observed that most of the objections will be raised regarding the numbering of wards, SC and BC and women category reservation of wards. Final delimitation report will be released after all the suggestions and objections would be resolved. The whole process may take one more month.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the final delimitation report will take some more time. He said after resolving objections and suggestion, there will be a final resolution of delimitation of wards.

The elections of the Municipal Corporation would be held only after the delimitation of wards. A survey was conducted by the Municipal Corporation during last six months. The Delimitation Board had asked to divide the population equally in 85 wards and the boundaries of the ward should be within the concerned assembly constituency.