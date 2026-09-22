Dragged from rooftop, brutally assaulted, Ajnala youth dies

A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly dragged from the rooftop of his house and brutally assaulted by a group of five persons at Saidpur Khurd village in Ajnala, with his family alleging that he was targeted over his role in a patch-up between two lovers.

Victim Harpreet Singh’s family also alleged that the accused did not let them take him to a hospital, resulting in his death on Sunday afternoon. According to the FIR registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Kashmir Singh, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

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The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, their mother Nanki, Pappu, and Gurnam Singh, all residents of Saidpur Khurd. The complainant alleged that the accused, armed with sharp weapons, baseball bats, and sticks, forcibly entered his house and climbed onto the roof where Harpreet was sleeping.

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They dragged him downstairs. After hearing his screams, the family woke up. The complainant alleged that the accused severely assaulted Harpreet and dragged him away despite pleas by family members to spare him.

The complainant told the police that he, his wife Naresh Kaur, and daughter Sukhwinder Kaur later went to the accused’s house and rescued Harpreet.

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He was allegedly unconscious by then and was brought back home. The family alleged that they were too frightened to leave the house or seek medical treatment while the accused allegedly prevented them from coming out. Narinder Singh, SHO of the Ajnala police station, said they had registered a case under Sections 103, 191(3), and 190 of the BNS against the five accused and efforts were on to arrest them.

He said though the motive behind the incident was being ascertained, the victim’s family alleged that the accused suspected Harpreet of mediating between a girl and her boyfriend over their “relationship”. He said the allegations were being verified.