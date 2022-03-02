DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Amritsar, March 1
The local unit of Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold weighing 9.2-kg from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, sources revealed on Tuesday.
Those arrested are in the age group of 22 to 23 years. They alighted from a flight from Sharjah (UAE) on February 25 morning. They even managed to cross all checkpoints as various government agencies deployed at the airport couldn't find anything suspicious. The DRI officials, however, got suspicious and intercepted them. During detailed frisking, they found gold concealed inside the wigs of the trio. The accused were arrested immediately. After weighing, the DRI officials found that they were carrying 9.2-kg gold.
The DRI has arrested three persons in this regard. Two of them are from Gurdaspur, while one is from Jalandhar. They landed in Amritsar on February 25.
The officials claimed that gold seized was worth Rs4 crore in the market. According to sources, those arrested were in the age group of 22 to 23 years. They alighted from a flight from Sharjah (UAE) on February 25 morning. They managed to cross all checkpoints as various government agencies deployed at the airport couldn’t find anything suspicious. The DRI officials, however, got suspicious and intercepted them. During detailed frisking, they found gold concealed inside the wigs of the trio. The accused were arrested immediately. After weighing, the DRI officials found that they were carrying 9.2-kg gold.
After being arrested, the trio was produced in court, where the court sent them in judicial custody. Sources said two of the accused travelled to the UAE for the first time.
It is worth mentioning here that the government agencies at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport regularly seize gold from passengers from Dubai. The gold smugglers adopt innovative techniques to ferry the yellow metal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it