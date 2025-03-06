DT
PT
Drive to create awareness on EWS reservations in private schools of Amritsar

Drive to create awareness on EWS reservations in private schools of Amritsar

Amritsar, March 5 Former IAS Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju has launched an awareness campaign for private schools in the district on 25 per cent reservations for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students as per ruling of the Punjab and Haryana...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:20 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Amritsar, March 5

Former IAS Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju has launched an awareness campaign for private schools in the district on 25 per cent reservations for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students as per ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for enforcing the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The court had directed all private unaided schools in Punjab to reserve 25 per cent of Class I seats for children from weaker sections, ensuring their fundamental right to free and quality education.

While addressing a press conference here yesterday, Dr Raju, Chairman, KS Raju Legal Trust, outlined a comprehensive strategy to ensure that every eligible child from the EWS category receives admission under the RTE Act, 2009. He emphasised that if private schools in Punjab refused to admit a child to Class 1, his/her parents could contact the helpline via WhatsApp number 8872698208, 9988020242 or email at ksrajulegal@gmail.com.

He assured their concerns would be forwarded and reported to the High Court on March 27, 2025.

Dr Raju highlighted the importance of reaching both the rural and urban communities, with outreach programmes conducted in partnership with local NGOs and active engagement with educational institutions. He stressed on the need for continuous monitoring of private schools to ensure compliance with the Act.

