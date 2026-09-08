Drive to spruce up Amritsar West ends; locals helped efforts pay off, says MLA

A 10-day special cleanliness campaign aimed at making Amritsar West cleaner, greener and more attractive concluded at Sher Shah Suri Road on Monday under the leadership of MLA Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu.

During the campaign, extensive cleanliness activities were carried out across different parts of the constituency. Roads, streets, parks and other public places were cleaned as part of the drive.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandhu said the government’s objective was not merely to make announcements but to ensure visible work on the ground and provide better facilities to residents. He said it was his responsibility to fulfil the trust placed in him by the people of Amritsar West and added that efforts would continue to improve civic amenities in the constituency.

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Dr Sandhu said the cleanliness campaign was not limited to 10 days but was part of ongoing efforts to improve the overall environment and infrastructure of the constituency. He said work was also being undertaken to improve sewerage, roads, street lighting and other basic facilities.

He added that long-pending public grievances were being taken up on priority and efforts were being made to coordinate with the concerned departments for their early resolution.

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The MLA said politics should focus on public service and development rather than merely seeking power. He said he believed in remaining accessible to residents, listening to their problems and taking up their issues with the concerned departments for prompt action.

Dr Sandhu thanked residents for supporting the cleanliness campaign and said sustained cooperation among the government, administration and people was essential to keeping the constituency clean, developed and better maintained.