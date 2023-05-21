Driver booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have booked Gurdeep Singh of Jandiala Guru on charges of attempt to murder and assault on a traffic cop while discharging his duty near the Gumtala bypass chowk. Ajay Kumar, a Punjab Home Guard jawan, who was deputed at the Gumtala bypass chowk, said he had signalled a car (PB01-B-3472) to stop at the naka, but the occupant hit him with the car and tried to flee the spot. He said while escaping, the car occupant collided with another car near the chowk. The Home Guard jawan suffered injuries in the incident. The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 323, 353 and 186 of the IPC against Gurdeep Singh and efforts were on to nab him. TNS

Two cellphone snatchers held

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested two snatchers, identified as Harwinder Singh of Heir Colony and Harsh Kumar of Gali Ram Bagh. They had snatched a phone from a migrant, identified as Mohammad Samsad of Bihar. Meanwhile, two unidentified bike-borne persons snatched a cell phone from a local resident, identified as Dr Ravinder Singh, from Maqboolpura area. A case has been registered.