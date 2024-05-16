Driver nabbed for burglary at house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

Two days after a house was burgled in the Shashtri Nagar area located on Lawrence Road here, the police have arrested driver of the house owner identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Kallewal village. The police recovered Rs 70,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 6.43 lakh from his possession.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said two days ago complainant Munish Suneja stated to the police that an unknown person had decamped with cash and jewellery from his house. Following the complaint, a police team under the supervision of Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), investigated the incident. After a preliminary probe, the police arrested Sukhpreet Singh, the driver of the complainant.

Khosa said Suneja had hired Sukhpreet as driver around a week ago. After winning the trust of the complainant’s family, he decamped with jewellery and cash on Monday, Khosa said. The police arrested driver from Madan Mohan Malviya Road and recovered jewellery and cash from him, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.