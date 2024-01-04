Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

The protest against the Central government over the new hit-and-run laws seems to be gaining strength with private bus operators, school bus unions, taxi operators and auto-rickshaws unions taking to the streets in protest.

The transport operators demanded that the Central government revoke the law in view of the larger public opinion which is against these changes.

Chaudhary Ashok Mannan, president, Amritsar-Gurdaspur Bus Operators Union, said, “What is happening now had happened at the time of three agricultural Bills too. And it happens because the government fails to get suggestions from the stakeholders.” Mannan said that whenever a new law is to be passed, the government should seek suggestions from the stakeholders. He claimed that like the farmers’ agitation against the three laws, the transporters too would force the government to reverse its decision.

Tirath Singh, president, Guru Ramdas Auto-Rickshaw Union, said, “The driver is not the only factor in a road accident. Sometimes it is a fault with the vehicle, sometimes it is the faulty road infrastructure and sometimes it is the victim himself who becomes a casualty.” He said that drivers tend to escape the scene of an accident mostly because they are brutally manhandled. “Even if a driver runs away from the place of accident, it does not mean that he is at fault,” said Tirath Singh.

The transporters said that they are united in the fight against the Central government and would further intensify their protest if needed. They boycotted work for two hours on Wednesday which caused a little inconvenience to the general public. Even as schools have opened, a large section of the school bus operators too have joined in the protest which is causing problems to the residents.