Driving classes, self-defence lessons for girls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

Activities are being organised under the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign by various departments in the district to increase participation and empowerment of girls in society. As part of the efforts, 40 girls would be given free of cost coaching for competitive examinations with the support of the District Employment and Business Bureau.

During a meeting with officials of various departments today, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said 200 girls would be provided free driving classes with the support of the Regional Transport Authority so that they could adopt it as a profession and become self-reliant. Thori said 350 girls would be provided free coaching in self-defence with support of the Education Department.

Civil Surgeon Vijay Kumar, RTA Officer Arshdeep Singh, Deputy Director, District Employment Bureau, Neelam Mahe, District Programme Officer Kuldeep Kaur and Balraj Singh Dhillon from the Education Department were also present at the meeting.