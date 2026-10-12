'Drone activity' near Amritsar airport disrupts flights; 3 diverted to Delhi, Chandigarh

Suspicious drone activity near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport late on Sunday night disrupted flight operations, forcing three incoming flights to divert or return to their originating destinations as a security precaution.

According to reports, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel spotted two to three drones flying in the airspace around the airport premises at around 9.30 pm.

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The personnel immediately informed the control room, following which security arrangements were reviewed and flight operations were halted as a precautionary measure.

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An Air India flight (AI-855) arriving from Delhi was sent back to Delhi, while an IndiGo flight (6E-5028) coming from Mumbai was diverted to Chandigarh. A Malaysia Airlines flight (MH-118) arriving from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Delhi.

The sudden disruption left several passengers stranded at the airport, with some expressing anger over the cancellation and diversion of flights.

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Passengers complained that no officials were available to address their concerns immediately. The situation, however, returned to normal after around 10.30 pm.

Airport Director Anirudh Kumar Sharma said security personnel had reported drone activity, following which flights were diverted as a precaution. He added that the situation had normalised after 10.30 pm and the inconvenience caused to passengers was subsequently managed.

The incident comes less than a month after similar drone activity was reported near the airport on September 6.

On that occasion, seven flights were affected after suspected drones were spotted near the runway and operational area. Flight operations were suspended for around 90 minutes, affecting several commercial services, including flights operated by Air India, IndiGo and Malaysia Airlines.