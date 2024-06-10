Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

PTI

Chandigarh, June 10

A drone and a packet of heroin were seized from the outskirts of a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the drone when it entered Indian territory from Pakistan late on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

During a search operation, the BSF troops seized the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 530 g on the outskirts of Rattankhurd village.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with a small LED light attached to it, the spokesperson said.

