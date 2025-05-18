Drone, pistol seized during search op in Tarn Taran

The Khemkaran police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint search operation launched in the BPO Kals area on Friday recovered a broken drone and a pistol with two magazines.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Kanwaljit Singh said here on Saturday that the police and the BSF in a search operation in the area recovered the broken drone, two magazines and a pistol.

The Sub-Inspector said the consignment might have come from the Pakistan side and the accused behind it must be brought to book.

The police have registered a case under Sections 10, 11 and 12, Aircraft Act, and Sections 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act.