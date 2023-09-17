Drone recovered in search operation

Tarn Taran, September 16
A made in China quadcopter DJI drone was by the BSF and the Punjab Police in a joint search operation in fields of farmer Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Rajoke village, falling under the Khalra police station on Saturday.
Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said drone activity was noticed by the BSF personnel of Patti Palo post. A joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police to recover the drone. A case under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, was registered by the Khalra police in this connection.
#Border Security Force BSF #China #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire
War-like provisions recovered from slain militants
CWC demands increase in upper quota limit
Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...
Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh
Expresses concern over Manipur situation