Drone recovered in search operation

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

A made in China quadcopter DJI drone was by the BSF and the Punjab Police in a joint search operation in fields of farmer Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Rajoke village, falling under the Khalra police station on Saturday.

Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said drone activity was noticed by the BSF personnel of Patti Palo post. A joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police to recover the drone. A case under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, was registered by the Khalra police in this connection.

