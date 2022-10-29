Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Following the interrogation of three suspects arrested by the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) wing, the Commissionerate of Police has booked a notorious cross-border smuggler identified as Bhaga in the case.

He went underground before the city police teams raided his residence in Naushehra Pannua village in Tarn Taran district. He apparently got wind of the arrest of his three accomplices three days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Varinder Singh, Manpreet Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of Sarai Amanat Khan village in Tarn Taran district. Besides recovering 30-gm heroin, the police also confiscated a remote-controlled drone from their possession. Two mobiles phones and a car in which they were travelling were also seized.

The trio was arrested following a tip-off received by a patrolling party of the CIA staff on October 25. A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Air Craft Act was registered against them.

The police got a tip-off that the accused had rented a house in the Chheharta area and they were involved in cross-border drug peddling using drones. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations), said several criminal cases, including under the NDPS Act, were registered against Bhaga. The police got certain inputs from the three drug peddlers and these were being verified. The court has extended their police custody by two days.

Bhullar said investigations were underway to ascertain how much drugs they had smuggled so far, besides identifying their links. The police would send the drone for forensic examination.

