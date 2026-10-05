Drone show at Baba Bakala Sahib on October 5

The Punjab Government will organise special drone shows at various locations across the state to commemorate the 650th Parkash Utsav of Guru Ravidas. In the district, the first show will be held at ITI Baba Bakala Sahib at 5 pm on October 5.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said drone shows would also be organised in different Assembly constituencies of the district as part of the celebrations.

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Before the drone show at Baba Bakala Sahib, Raagi Jathas will perform Gurbani from the compositions of Guru Ravidas Ji, creating a devotional atmosphere. Thereafter, hundreds of drones will illuminate the sky in a presentation combining lights and modern technology.

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The presentation will depict the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas, highlighting his messages of social equality, humanity, brotherhood, harmony and the welfare of all.

The DC said the Bani of Guru Ravidas conveyed the timeless message of equality, brotherhood and mutual harmony. He said the drone shows were an effort to convey these teachings to people, particularly the younger generation, through modern technology.

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Singh said the next drone show would be held at Ranjit Avenue here on the evening of October 7. On October 8, a show would be organised at Shaheed Mewa Singh Stadium, Lopoke, while another would be held on the evening of October 9 at the ground of Davindra International School, Ajnala.