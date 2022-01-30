Drone sighted at Indo-Pak border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

A day after 58-kg heroin was seized at the International Border in Gurdaspur, a drone was sighted at the Amritsar sector of the Indo-Pak border last night.

The alert BSF jawans fired in the direction from where the humming sound of the drone was coming. However, it returned.

According to information, the incident occurred at the border outpost Burj falling under Bhindi Saida police station here. The BSF jawans of 183 battalion fired several rounds towards the drone but it returned to Pakistan.

Following the incident, the BSF along with the Punjab Police carried out a search operation in the area on Saturday but nothing was found. Police officials said the search continued till late Saturday evening. The BSF on Friday had foiled a cross-border drug smuggling bid and recovered 58-kg heroin after an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district that also left a force personnel injured