Drone sighted at Indo-Pak border

Amritsar, January 29
A day after 58-kg heroin was seized at the International Border in Gurdaspur, a drone was sighted at the Amritsar sector of the Indo-Pak border last night.
The alert BSF jawans fired in the direction from where the humming sound of the drone was coming. However, it returned.
According to information, the incident occurred at the border outpost Burj falling under Bhindi Saida police station here. The BSF jawans of 183 battalion fired several rounds towards the drone but it returned to Pakistan.
Following the incident, the BSF along with the Punjab Police carried out a search operation in the area on Saturday but nothing was found. Police officials said the search continued till late Saturday evening. The BSF on Friday had foiled a cross-border drug smuggling bid and recovered 58-kg heroin after an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district that also left a force personnel injured
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder
Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...
Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app
Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...
Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday
The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...
Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded
Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...