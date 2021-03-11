Drone sighted near International Border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) noticed the movements of drones near the Rajatal border outpost here on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Though the BSF personnel fired at the drone, it returned to Pakistan following firing. It was suspected that it might have dropped some narcotics or arms and ammunition.

The BSF along with the Punjab Police today carried out search operations in the border villages near the Rajatal border outpost. However, nothing suspicious was found during the search operations.

#Pakistan