Drone spotted twice in Khalra

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A drone was spotted twice in the Khalra area on the intervening night of September 2-3. The BSF personnel of 103 Battalion opened fire at it, following which it disappeared. The BSF said BSF HQ Amarkot noticed the humming sound of a flying object in the air around 11 pm beyond the fencing on Indian side at India-Pakistan border. The BSF personnel fired about nine rounds towards the target. The drone was spotted again around 1.10 am, following which the BSF officials fired about 73 rounds from rifle and four para bombs towards the target. The BSF launched a search operation under the supervision of SN Goswami, Commandant, 103 Bn, BSF, Amarkot, but nothing was recovered from the spot. OC

ASI suspended for dereliction of duty

Amritsar: The city police have placed Assistant Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, chowki in-charge of the bus stand, for alleged dereliction of duty after he was found absent from work on Friday. He was suspended after the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhimanyu Rana, carried out a surprise check at the police chowki. He also discovered some dhabas located near the interstate bus stand, which were serving liquor to the customers late in the evening. He called ASI Raj Kumar, who was not present at the chowki. He submitted a report to the senior authorities, who then ordered his suspension. The police also registered two separate cases against dhaba owners for serving liquor to customers late in the evening without any licence, in violation of the stipulated norms. They were booked by the police, but later released on bail.