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Home / Amritsar / Drones and detour — the story behind border exploitation

Drones and detour — the story behind border exploitation

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:13 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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IG (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addresses the media.
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The police are attaching utmost significance to the fact that inter-state and cross-border smugglers are exploiting the state’s long border with Pakistan to push in sophisticated weapons and drugs even as the Gurdaspur police have arrested four arms smugglers and seized seven pistols, including a sophisticated Glock pistol.

Glock pistols are highly reliable, lightweight and are legally restricted in India. Smugglers frequently traffic them into Punjab from Pakistan via drones or through international syndicates routing weapons via Dubai and the United States. IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, has been given the additional charge as SSP Aditya is on leave, divulged details about the case in

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the presence of Pathankot district police chief Manpreet Singh.

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Bhullar said the weapons had arrived in India through drones flying in from Pakistan.“We have established the backward and forwards linkages of all four smugglers. Their handlers are based in the Middle East countries and the USA,” the IG added.

“An FIR has been registered at the Kalanaur police station. We will be in a position to disclose much more information once the investigation is complete,” he said.

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Kalanaur, which is near the border and forms part of the Gurdaspur police district, is a favourite hunting ground for both state and non-state Pakistan actors sending in drones. In recent years, the maximum recovery of drones carrying payloads of weapons and drugs has been made from Kalanaur police station.

On September 24, the Gurdaspur Sadar police caught an operative carrying 1 kg of heroin and a Glock pistol. In July, the Amritsar (rural) police busted a cross border module and arrested three persons. Three Glock pistols were recovered from their possession. Commending SSP Aditya and district police chief Manpreet Singh, the IG said the two officers made every possible to zero in on the gang. He also praised Sub Inspector Gurvinder Singh.

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