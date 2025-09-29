DT
Home / Amritsar / Drones, heroin seized by BSF troops in border villages

Drones, heroin seized by BSF troops in border villages

Cross-border smuggling attempts were foiled by troops of the paramilitary force

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
In a series of successful operations over the past two days, Border Security Force (BSF) troops thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts, seizing heroin and drones along the Punjab border.

On Saturday, BSF troops seized two packets of heroin in separate incidents. One packet weighing 435 grams was recovered from the fields near village Dhariwal in Amritsar district, while another packet weighing 547 grams was found in a farmland near village Naushera Dhalla of Tarn Taran district.

Continuing their vigil, BSF personnel on Sunday recovered two drones and another packet of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, the troops seized a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near village Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran. In another operation, alert troops recovered a second DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with

558 grams of heroin from a field ahead of the border fence near village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar.

In another seizure on Sunday, the BSF in a joint operation with Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a smuggler and seized two packets of contraband. The packets contained around 810gm of heroin.

“Based on credible inputs by NCB, BSF along with the central agency conducted a joint search in a suspected house in Lopoke subdivision leading to the seizure of narcotics and arrest of the smuggler,” said BSF spokesman.

The spokesman said he was handed over to NCB for further probe.

