Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Drones spotted in Chheharta, Airport Road area in Amritsar

Drones spotted in Chheharta, Airport Road area in Amritsar

However, majority of these are neutralised by the Indian air defence system
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:03 PM May 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
As the Pakistani army continued with drone attacks in the border belt, multiple drones were spotted in the Chheharta and Airport Road area here on Friday night.

However, majority of these were neutralised by the Indian air defence system.

No loss of life or property has been reported.

A senior police official confirmed the drone attacks, adding that these were being neutralised by the Army's air defence system.

The incident has triggered panic in the border district.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Chheharta, said the drones were spotted at around 8.45 pm, which was followed by loud explosions.

"Red-coloured flying objects, apparently drones, could be seen coming one after another which led to tension among the locals," he said.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said there was no need to panic and people were advised to stay at home and adhere to the instructions given by the district administration to be followed during blackout.

