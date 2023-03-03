Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 2

Challenges are not new for Narinder Bhargav who joined as the DIG Border range yesterday after the transfer of IG Mohnish Chawla as ADGP, State Crime Record Bureau, in the recent reshuffle of police officials by the Punjab government. He also holds the additional charge of DIG, NRI Affairs.

Bhargav’s exemplary work against rampant drug abuse during his stint as SSP, Tarn Taran, two decades back was even followed by the state government and many social organisations to get substance abusers back into the mainstream after detoxification.

Nevertheless, this time his joining comes days after the clash in Ajnala between the Punjab Police and supporters of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. Amritpal Singh along with his armed supporters had stormed into Ajnala police station and forced the release of his supporter Lovepreet Singh, booked for kidnapping and thrashing a youth. While Amritpal was among the suspects in the FIR, Lovepreet was released a day after the protest that led to injury to six cops including Amritsar rural SP (investigations) and former international hockey player Jugraj Singh.

The incident led to widespread condemnation from all quarters while lack of action against Amritpal and his supporters raised eyebrows.

“Such challenges are part and parcel of the job of police,” he said while adding that he would be visiting the border areas to get the pulse by interacting with the locals. Nobody is above law and no one is allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab, he said.

Besides law and order, rampant drug abuse, especially in the border belt, remains a challenge before the Punjab Police. Recent surge in cross-border smuggling of drugs, arms and explosives through drones has become a major threat to security. Drone sorties were being reported in the border state almost on a daily basis while Amritsar is one of the major affected areas.

Bhargav said the Punjab Police have already made huge seizures and shot down drones. “We would be working in tandem with Central intelligence and security agencies at the international border to nail the smugglers,” he said.

“We would be working with civil society and NGOs to encourage the substance abusers to go for treatment. This is a social problem and people should join hands with the police to not only cut the supply line but also rehabilitate drug abuse victims,” he added.