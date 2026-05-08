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Home / Amritsar / Drug addict found dead in Tarn Taran village

Drug addict found dead in Tarn Taran village

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:14 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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A drug addict was found dead in a maize field at Bugha village here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ram Singh (35), son of Harbhajan Singh and a resident of Bandala.

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The body of the victim was discovered in the fields at Bugha village. Family members also reportedly found a drug injection in his arm.

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Harbhajan Singh, father of the victim, said Ram Singh had been struggling with drug addiction for a long time. He added that his mother-in-law had brought him to Tarn Taran in an attempt to help him overcome the addiction.

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The deceased’s mother-in-law, Kulwant Kaur, said Ram Singh had left home on Wednesday and the family believed he might have gone to Bandala to visit his parents. She said they later received information about a body lying in the fields. Upon reaching the spot, the family identified the body as that of Ram Singh.

Kulwant Kaur also stated that Ram Singh was addicted to drugs and that a syringe was recovered from his arm.

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ASI Inderjit Singh of the Sadar police station said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been initiated.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged eight and five years.

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