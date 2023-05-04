Drug addict kills grandmother in Bagga Kalan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

In a shocking incident, an alleged drug addict killed his grandmother in Bagga Kalan village after she refused to give him money. The incident occurred last night. The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur (80), a resident of Bagga Kalan village falling under the Rajasansi police station here.

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said that the police had arrested her grandson Mantej Singh, a drug addict. He used Siri Sahib (kirpan) which was kept in front of the pictures of Sikh Gurus in the house for killing her. The police have also recovered the weapon used for her murder. Ramandeep Kaur, SHO, Rajasansi police, told Mantej used to demand money from his grandmother for his daily dose of drugs. When she refused to give the same, the accused got angry and picked up the Siri Sahib stabbed Kulwant Kaur.

Following information, the police immediately reached the spot and took the body of the deceased into custody which was sent to the Ajnala Civil Hospital for autopsy. She said a case had been registered and further probe was on.