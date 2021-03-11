Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 13

A drug addict shot his wife, identified as Paramjit Kaur (32), dead at her parental home in Kot Data village last on Thursday night and later killed himself.

Inderjit Singh, a resident of Boparai (Patti), was serious and taken to a local private hospital, where his condition was critical. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused belonged to a well off family of farmers and was married in an equally well off family about eight years ago. Differences developed between the couple soon after marriage. As a result, Paramjit was living separately at her parents’ house in Kot Data village for the last about six years.

The accused had posted videos against his wife on his social media a few days ago. The couple had a 7-year-old daughter.

SI Harjit Singh, SHO, Harike, said he received the report around 1:30 am and reached the spot soon. He said the accused trespassed the house by jumping the walls of his in-laws’ house and entered the room where Paramjit and her daughter were sleeping. He fired at her and then attempted to kill himself also. He was taken to a local private hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday.

The SHO said a case under Section 302 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered by the Harike police. The weapon used in the crime was seized, the SHO said.