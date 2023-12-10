‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

Despite Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s instructions to senior police officials to reign in drug trafficking in the border state, yet another video of a girl in an intoxicated state has gone viral on social media hinting at the easy availability of drugs.

The girl was found on the roadside in Jandiala Guru. The incident came to light when farmers leader Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee uploaded the video on his short messaging handle X (formerly twitter).

Pandher pointed out that the girl was found in an intoxicated state in Jandiala constituency represented by Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. He said the government and civil society seemed to have failed to end the drug menace.

Earlier too, similar videos have surfaced on social platforms in which youngsters, including newly wedded girls, were seen on high after consuming drugs. The state government has conducted cordon and search operations in different parts of Punjab several times in the past. Despite that, it has failed to dent the illegal trade.

After the video went viral, the Amritsar rural police swung into action and a police team reached the spot. She was identified and admitted to the Manawala Community Health Centre. According to the police, she was married and has children. There was also an injury on her foot.

Sucha Singh Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amritsar rural, said, “Following the video and information by local residents, teams of the Chatiwind and Jandiala police stations reached the spot. The woman was admitted to the Manawala CHC for treatment. She was identified and later her family was informed about this. They also reached the hospital. We also promised all possible help to the woman and her family.”

#Bhagwant Mann #Social Media