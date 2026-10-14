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Home / Amritsar / Drug and arms modules busted; 10 held in Amritsar

Drug and arms modules busted; 10 held in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Police personnel brief the media in Amritsar.
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police claims to have busted five alleged drug trafficking and illegal arms supply modules with the arrest of 10 persons.

Officials have also recovered six pistols, 4.409 kg of heroin, 500 gm of opium, Rs 12.90 lakh (suspected drug money) and a drone.

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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said two cars allegedly used in criminal activities were impounded and 12 live cartridges seized.

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The accused have been identified as Rajbir Singh (23), Gaganpreet Singh, alias Gagan (31), and Sourav Singh, alias Bahadur (23), all residents of Amritsar; Vishal Singh, alias Tibru (22), and Rashpal Singh, alias Babba (44), of Nurpur village in Lopoke; Veerpal Singh, alias Billa (19), of Mari Mehga village and Jagwinder Singh, alias Kala (19), of Ami Shah village in Tarn Taran; Sukhchain Singh, alias Sukh (20), of Khiala village; Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassi (22), of Kolowal village; and Yuvraj Singh, alias Jaggu (20), of Gosanbad village.

The seized weapons include one Glock 9mm pistol and five .30-bore pistols.

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The DGP said preliminary investigation had indicated that the suspects were involved in the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics.

The police are now investigating their backward and forward linkages to identify other members of the alleged networks.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said during the first crackdown, the Maqboolpura police arrested Rajbir Singh, Gaganpreet Singh and Sourav Singh; and recovered 169 gm of heroin, 500 gm of opium and Rs 10.90 lakh.

In the second operation, the Chheharta police arrested Vishal Singh and Rashpal Singh; and seized 4.130 kg of heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Cantonment police, arrested Veerpal Singh and Jagwinder Singh, recovering a .30-bore pistol.

The fourth operation by the Chheharta police led to the arrest of Sukhchain Singh and Jaskaran Singh. They recovered 110 gm of heroin, a .30-bore pistol, two live cartridges, Rs 2 lakh in suspected drug money and a drone allegedly used for smuggling. A car was also impounded.

In another operation, the Chheharta police arrested Yuvraj Singh and recovered four pistols — three .30-bore weapons and one Glock 9mm pistol, along with 10 live cartridges.

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