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Home / Amritsar / Drug hotspots combed; vulnerable areas identified; 13 cases registered in Amritsar

Drug hotspots combed; vulnerable areas identified; 13 cases registered in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Police personnel interact with villagers
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Saturday conducted a large-scale cordon and search operation (CASO) in identified drug hotspots and sensitive areas across the city, registering 13 cases under the NDPS Act and other provisions.

The operations were supervised by all five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), who personally visited different hotspots to oversee searches and checking.

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As many as eight ADCPs, 10 ACPs, SHOs, police post incharges and around 430 police personnel were part of the operation.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill visited the Angarh area, where he interacted with residents and sought feedback on the police campaign, the local drug situation and the functioning of police personnel.

He also encouraged residents to report cases of drug addiction in their neighbourhood, promising free treatment for those affected.

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Families unable to approach police officials could inform the department, following which the police would contact them and help arrange treatment.

In an attempt to ensure accountability, the Police Commissioner also sought feedback on the conduct of police personnel, asking residents whether they had any information about possible collusion between policemen and drug smugglers. He assured them that complaints would be investigated and action taken against those found involved.

Apart from enforcement, the police have identified locations vulnerable to drug consumption and areas lacking CCTV surveillance. Steps are being taken to install cameras, improve street lighting and repair non-functional lights to strengthen security in these localities.

The police are also coordinating with the Municipal Corporation and other civic departments to address problems related to streets, drains and other basic amenities.

Vacant plots are being identified for cleaning and conversion into spaces for sports activities. Volleyball equipment and other facilities are also being provided to encourage youngsters to take up sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

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