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Home / Amritsar / Drug module busted, 1 held with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar

Drug module busted, 1 held with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:47 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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Personnel of the Counter Intelligence wing with the seized contraband in Amritsar.
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The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police has busted a drug smuggling module with the arrest of a man and the seizure of 6 kg of heroin in Amritsar.

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The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh. He was arrested while allegedly transporting the contraband in a silver Hyundai i10 (PB10-CV-3211), which has also been impounded.

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Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was acting at the behest of a Dubai-based handler, Antarpreet Singh, a native of Sultanwind. The handler is reportedly involved in narcotics trafficking and has multiple cases registered against him.

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He added that Lovepreet Singh was part of a larger supply chain and used to procure heroin consignments from different locations before supplying them further on the handler’s directions.

Gurpreet Singh said the police had received specific inputs that the accused was to deliver a consignment near Adda Manawala on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road. Acting on the tip-off, Counter Intelligence teams laid a naka and intercepted the vehicle. A search of the car led to the recovery of 6 kg of heroin.

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He added that efforts are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case and to dismantle the entire network.

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