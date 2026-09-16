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Home / Amritsar / Drug modules busted; 8 held with over 9 kg heroin, opium in Amritsar

Drug modules busted; 8 held with over 9 kg heroin, opium in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Police personnel with the seized contraband.
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted three drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of eight persons.

Officials recovered 9.549 kg of heroin, 5.459 kg of opium and a .30-bore pistol from their possession.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had links with foreign-based smugglers and were receiving consignments of heroin, opium and illegal arms through drones for further distribution.

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Those arrested have been identified as Rajinder Singh (27) of Indira Colony, Vinay (26) of Gawal Mandi, Pradeep Singh (37) of Varnali Harsha Chhina, Karan Singh, alias Karan, (24), Navneet Singh, alias Keeda, (18) and Jashandeep Singh, alias Dhuni, (19), all residents of Attari, Baljinder Singh (37) of Baba Budha Singh Colony and Amrit Pal Singh, alias Amrit, (25) of Boparai Baaz Singh in Amritsar Rural.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the first operation was carried out on specific information, leading to the arrest of Rajinder Singh and recovery of a .30-bore pistol.

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During interrogation, his associate Vinay was arrested and 4.2 kg of opium was recovered from him. On Vinay’s disclosure, another associate, Pradeep Singh, was arrested and 1.2 kg of opium was seized.

The police also froze Rs 62 lakh lying in the bank accounts of Pradeep Singh and his wife, Gill said.

In the second operation, the police arrested Karan Singh and recovered 7 kg of heroin from his possession. His alleged associates Navneet Singh and Jashandeep Singh were subsequently arrested during the investigation.

In the third operation, the police arrested Baljinder Singh and Amrit Pal Singh; and recovered 2.5 kg of heroin and a motorcycle from their possession.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the investigation was being expanded to establish the complete backward and forward linkages of the networks and identify other persons involved in the alleged trafficking. Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the operations.

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