Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

Drugs claimed two lives in Tarn Taran area on Tuesday. One of the deceased is a resident of Alawalpur village and the second is from Manochahal Kalan village.

The deceased, who was the resident of Alawalpur village, has been identified as Rupinderjit Singh (38) and was missing from home since Monday evening.

Rupinderjit’s father Bakhshish Singh said some unidentified person took his son to some undisclosed location and he did not return home after that.

On Tuesday morning, Rupinderjit’s body was recovered from the outskirts of Pandori Gola village. It is being alleged that he died of drug overdose. A video was also recovered from the spot, in which Rupinderjit was seen being injected with something. The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

Local DSP Barjinder Singh said a case under Section 304 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified person, who would be arrested soon.

The other victim of drug over doze is a resident of Manochahal Kalan and has been identified as Bikram Singh (30). He was found dead at his farmhouse. The body was cremated without post-mortem at his native village.