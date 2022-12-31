Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara, December 30
The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicanting tablets and injections. The police said 147 intoxicant tablets and five injections were recovered from the possession of the suspect, a resident of Shahpur village. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...