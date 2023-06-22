Drug peddler arrested, three pistols recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police has arrested a drug peddler identified as Rajinder Kumar, alias Ghudi, in connection with cross border smuggling of weapons and contraband and confiscated three drone dropped pistols from him.

Rajinder, a resident of Dhaone Khurd village, was nabbed from a hotel in Chandigarh, said the police in a statement released on Wednesday.

During preliminary interrogation, the police zeroed on his accomplice Inderjit Singh, alias Malhi, a resident of Attari, who was now lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail. He is involved in smuggling of narcotics and arms from Pakistan and has links with Pak-based smugglers. He was brought on production warrant for further investigation.

DSP Balbir Singh said the police recovered two pistols of .30 bore calibre and a pistol of a .32 bore after their disclosures during their interrogation.

He said in 2022, the police had arrested Rajinder’s friend identified as Gulwinder Singh, alias Tinku, of Rangarh village who had introduced him to Pak-based heroin and arms and ammunition smuggler identified as Taruf through WhatApp.

“The duo Rajinder and Gulwinder had picked up four consignments of drugs and arms and ammunition in the area of Pakka Pind village near Attari. The consignments were delivered though drones from across the border,” the DSP said, while adding that they had received five pistols including two of .32 bore, one of .32 bore and two of .9mm, besides five packets of heroin.

He said three pistols were recovered, other two and contraband was delivered to drug peddlers. He said investigations were under progress to identify and arrest them. He said their backward and forward links were being established to bust the entire module.

Rajinder has three cases of the NDPS Act registered against him. Inderjit has two cases registered against him including one of murder bid and other of the NDPS Act.