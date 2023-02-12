Drug peddler arrested with 255 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

The Cantonment police nabbed a drug peddler and seized 255 gm of heroin from his possession in Gumtala area here today. The arrested accused has been identified as Roshan Masih, a resident of Gumtala.

Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Cantonment police station, said a patrolling party of the police, led by sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, in-charge police post Gumtala, was going towards Gumtala village. They intercepted a man and during checking 255-gm heroin was recovered from him. While his accomplice, identified as Roshan,who fled the spot, has been facing four cases of theft and drug peddling. The police are conducting raids to arrest him. Today Roshan was produced in a court, which sent him to four-day police remand. A case under Sections 21-B/29/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused, who has been facing two cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.