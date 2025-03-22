DT
PT
Drug peddler arrested with 4.5kg heroin

Drug peddler arrested with 4.5kg heroin

Trafficker is identified as Harpreet Singh (22), a resident of Shahoora village
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:38 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
SP (detective) Harinder Singh Gill (centre) informing about the arrest of drug peddler on Saturday.
Amritsar rural police have arrested a cross border drug smuggler, and seized 4.5kg of heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against him at the Lopoke police station, while further probe was in progress after bringing him on police remand.

SP (detective) Harinder Singh Gill said that the trafficker was identified as Harpreet Singh alias Luv (22), a resident of Shahoora village.

As per preliminary investigations, the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan via drones, he added.

“We got specific inputs that the accused had links with a Pakistan-based smuggler and has been active for past several months,” Gill said, while adding that Harpreet did not have any previous record. He works as a farm labourer.

Gill said that further probe was on to identify his backward and forward links. His mobile phone has been sent for technical and forensic analysis which would help in nailing his accomplices, he added.

