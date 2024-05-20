Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

The Amritsar (Rural) police arrested Kirpal Singh, a resident of Rorawala Kalan village, falling under the Gharinda police station here today after recovering 598 grams of heroin from him.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said Kirpal was intercepted by a patrolling party in Rorawala Kalan village following a tip-off. Preliminary investigation revealed that he used to receive the contraband smuggled from Pakistan through drone, the SSP said.

“He has no previous crime record and has been arrested for the first time. His backward and forward links are being established to expose the entire trans-border module,” the SSP said, while adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Actwas registered against the suspect.

Kirpal was produced before a duty magistrate and brought on police remand for further investigation, the SSP said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.