Drug peddler booked for murder bid

Amritsar, February 22
An alleged drug peddler was booked by the police on the charge of attempt to murder, after he attacked a police party, which signalled him to stop the car.
He was identified as Manwinder Singh of Hardowal village in Dera Baba Nanak area. The police recovered 6-gm heroin and a sharp-edged weapon from him.
Sub-Inspector Sukhwinderjit Singh said he along with his police party had put up a checkpoint at Dayalpura village, when they observed a car coming from Dayal Bhadang village side. He said they signalled the car to stop, however, the occupants reversed the car and tried to flee. He said the police team started a chase. The car fell from the road into the fields. The occupant came out and attacked the cops.
He was later overpowered and arrested by the police. During a search, the police seized 6-gm heroin from him. The police have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC and Section 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against him.
