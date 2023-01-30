Drug peddler held in Goraya

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 29

The Goraya police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 15 gm of heroin from his possession on late Saturday night. The arrested peddler was identified as Joginder Kumar, a resident of Rurka Kalan village near Goraya. The accused was nabbed at a check point near Boparai village. A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the arrested peddler.