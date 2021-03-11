Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Amritsar, May 7
The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police today nabbed a drug peddler from a border village, Chak Mishri Khan, and recovered around 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore in the international drug market from his possession.
He was identified as Hardeep Singh. The police have also seized alleged drug money to the tune of Rs 7 lakh from him.
Inderdeep Singh, an official of the counter intelligence wing, confirmed the development and said he was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police custody for further interrogation.
As per information, the wing got a tip-off that the accused was involved in cross-border drug smuggling. Following which a raid was conducted at the border village leading to his arrest. The police also seized his mobile phone which revealed that Hardeep was in contact with a Pakistani smuggler, identified as Tariq Mahboob.
During preliminary interrogation, Hardeep said he was in contact with him for the past over one year and it was Tariq who assigned him to hide the contraband.
He said the police were investigating his links.
The police have also informed other agencies who would also likely to interrogate him in coming days.
