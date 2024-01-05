Drug peddler held with 200-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The Gate Hakima police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 200 gm of heroin from him. He was identified Lovepreet Singh, alias Kalu, of Navi Abadi in Attari.

ACP Surinder Singh said Kalu was arrested near the Jhabal road railway crossing. The ACP said he supplied drugs in Anngarh and adjoining areas. He was brought on police remand for probe.