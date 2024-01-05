Drug peddler held with 200-gm heroin

Amritsar, January 4
The Gate Hakima police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 200 gm of heroin from him. He was identified Lovepreet Singh, alias Kalu, of Navi Abadi in Attari.
ACP Surinder Singh said Kalu was arrested near the Jhabal road railway crossing. The ACP said he supplied drugs in Anngarh and adjoining areas. He was brought on police remand for probe.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius
Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...