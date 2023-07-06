Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 5

The Sadar police have arrested an alleged drug trafficker with 276-gm heroin and an electronic scale here on Wednesday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to find the source of the contraband.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused was identified as Harmanjit Singh, alias Harry, of Guru Nanak Colony located on the Tarn Taran road. He said the police got a tip-off that a youth was involved in selling drugs to his ‘clients’ in the area under the Vijay Nagar police chowki.

Following the information, SHO Ramandeep Singh along with Sushil Kumar, in charge, Vijay Nagar police chowki, set up a checkpoint and intercepted Harmanjit Singh. During the search, the police seized 276-gm heroin from him. He said the police were investigating his backward and forward links.