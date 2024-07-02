Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

The Amritsar (Rural) police today seized 3kg of heroin along with Rs 1.5 lakh drug money from a trafficker identified as Dharminder Singh, a resident of Hardorattan village in Gharinda.

SSP Satinder Singh said Dharminder’s village was located near the international border and he had developed links with Pakistan-based smugglers. The suspect was using virtual numbers for drug trafficking, the SSP said.

The SSP said the police got specific input that the suspect had got contraband smuggled from Pakistan-based entities. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and the suspect was arrested by the police. The police also recovered 3kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money from him, the SSP added.

The SSP said further probe was on to identify suspect’s backward and forward links to bust the entire drug supply line.

