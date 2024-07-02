Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Amritsar, July 1
The Amritsar (Rural) police today seized 3kg of heroin along with Rs 1.5 lakh drug money from a trafficker identified as Dharminder Singh, a resident of Hardorattan village in Gharinda.
SSP Satinder Singh said Dharminder’s village was located near the international border and he had developed links with Pakistan-based smugglers. The suspect was using virtual numbers for drug trafficking, the SSP said.
The SSP said the police got specific input that the suspect had got contraband smuggled from Pakistan-based entities. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and the suspect was arrested by the police. The police also recovered 3kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money from him, the SSP added.
The SSP said further probe was on to identify suspect’s backward and forward links to bust the entire drug supply line.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech
Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...
'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted
Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'
Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...