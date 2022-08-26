Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Amritsar, August 25

The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police seized 4-kg heroin and arrested drug peddler Shamsher Singh, a resident of Miadian Kalan village.

Kuljit Singh, AIG, counter intelligence, said the accused was held following a tip-off that he had links with cross-border smugglers. The informer said he had recently retrieved a drug consignment smuggled from Pakistan with the help of drone. He was coming towards Ramdass side when the police team signalled him to stop near Baba Budda Sahib Gurdwara. He said further investigations were in progress to ascertain his links.

He was travelling on Mohindra Bolero pickup truck when he was intercepted and arrested by the counter intelligence team headed by Inderdeep Singh. He said a case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) which sent him to four-day remand till August 29. — TNS

3 nabbed with drugs

Tarn Taran: Three persons were arrested with 103-gm heroin on Wednesday. The Goindwal Sahib police arrested Sawinder Singh of Vein Poin and seized 58-gm heroin from his possession. In another case, the Patti City police seized 37-gm heroin from Somnath Bhola of Patti. The city police seized 8-gm heroin from Harpal Singh of Jhander village.