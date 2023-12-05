Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

The Gharinda police have arrested a drug peddler and confiscated 500 gm of heroin from his possession. He was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Ucha Killa Harsha Chhinna village.

Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, DSP, said a police team led by Sub-Inspector Dharminder Singh had laid up a naka on the outer periphery road of Rorawala village when they signalled a scooter to stop for checking. The driver however, took a U-turn and tried to flee, but he slipped.

During search, the police seized 500 gm of contraband from him. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain his backward and forward links. The police also seized a ledger, parcel packing material and a mobile phone from him.