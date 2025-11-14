DT
Home / Amritsar / Drug peddler held with 538 gm heroin

Drug peddler held with 538 gm heroin

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:23 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
The accused in the custody of the Special Cell of the Amritsar Rural Police on Thursday.
The Special Cell of Amritsar Rural Police has arrested a man and recovered 538 grams of heroin from his possession. Under the supervision of SSP, Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh and SP (D) Aditya Warrier, the operation was conducted by the Special Cell team near the Dana Mandi, Bhakna.

The police intercepted a suspicious individual, who after being questioned by cops, was identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Bhusse village under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran district.

Upon searching the accused, the team recovered 538 grams of heroin concealed in a black bag. Following the recovery, a case has been registered against him under Sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Gharinda police station. The accused has been taken into custody.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward links of the accused to identify his supply chain and associates.

