Drug peddler held with 6-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

The state special operation cell (SSOC) have confiscated 6 kg of contraband, Rs 1.5 lakh of alleged drug proceeds and arrested one person in this connection. He was identified as Shinder Singh, a resident of Bute Dian Chhanna village, Mehatpur, Jalandhar district. The suspect already has two criminal cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.

In a statement here today, DGP Gaurav Yadav said SSOC got a tip-off that Shinder along with his accomplices had recently procured big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by the Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in Ferozepur sector.

The suspect was present around Amritsar to deliver the consignment to a party. The designated place was raided leading to the arrest of Shinder.

The DGP said as per preliminary investigation, Pak-based smugglers were exploiting a gap that had emerged due to floods in the fencing along the river to sneak in drug consignments via the riverine route in the Ferozepur sector.

He said further investigations were being conducted to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts were on to probe their backward and forward links to take the investigations to the logical conclusion by the arrest of remaining members of the group, the DGP said.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar. The suspect was produced in a court that sent him to police remand.