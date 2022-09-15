Drug peddler nabbed with 140-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

The city police arrested a drug peddler from Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Maqbulpura today. The accused has been identified as Rajinder Singh alias Happy of Maqbulpura.

Investigating officer ASI Harjit Singh stated that a police party on patrolling came across suspecious movement of a person heading towards Ganda nullah. On seeing the police he tried to flee from the spot. The cops on duty nabbed him and during search 140 gm of heroin and 13,580 drug money was recovered from him. The accused would be produced before the court in order to secure his remand to investigate the matter further and to ascertain his forward and backward links, claimed police officials.