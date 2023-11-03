Drug peddler nabbed with 230-gm heroin

Amritsar, November 2
The Majitha police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Balraj Singh of Rania border village, and recovered 230 gm of heroin from his possession.
According to the police, he was arrested by the police near the Majitha grain market during patrolling. Initially, the police recovered 50-gm heroin. Later during interrogation, the police confiscated 180-gm heroin again.
The police said a case under the NDPS Act was registered. Sub-Inspector Jang Bahadur Singh, investigating officer in the case, said Balraj Singh was remanded in police custody for two days. He said he had brought the consignment from some unidentified persons from Sangatpura village and further investigation was in progress to establish his backward and forward linkages.
